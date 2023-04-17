Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

