Cwm LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

CBSH stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

