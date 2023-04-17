Cwm LLC Buys 901 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

