Cwm LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.05 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

