Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 640.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,046 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,053,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SDY stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.