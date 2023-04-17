Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

PFE stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

