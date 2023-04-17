Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,477 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.