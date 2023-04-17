Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,866 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.