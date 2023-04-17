DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 73,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

