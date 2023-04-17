DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,256 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $378.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

