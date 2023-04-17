DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,225 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ES opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.