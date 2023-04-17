DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VICI opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.