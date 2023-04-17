DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

