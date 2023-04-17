DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

