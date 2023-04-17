DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of H World Group worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

