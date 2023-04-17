Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $186.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $591.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.37.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

