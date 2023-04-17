Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 748,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.