Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

