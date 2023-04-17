Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

