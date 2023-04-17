Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

