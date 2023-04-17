Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

