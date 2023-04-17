Delta Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

LECO stock opened at $159.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.