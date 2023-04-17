Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

