DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $125.94.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

