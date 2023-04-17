DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.70 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $22,407,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.