Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of DBD opened at $0.83 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 395.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 159,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

