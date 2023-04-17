Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of DBD opened at $0.83 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 395.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 159,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.