Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 779.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $213.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

