Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in Dominion Energy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

