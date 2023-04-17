Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

