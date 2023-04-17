Elevance Health (ELV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at $32.60- EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

