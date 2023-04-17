Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $375.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.47.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

