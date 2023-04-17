EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. Lake Street Capital upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

