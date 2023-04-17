Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

