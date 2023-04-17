Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 160 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

EL stock opened at $254.01 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

