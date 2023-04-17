Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.