Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 912.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after buying an additional 214,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

