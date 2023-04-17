Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $227.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.85.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

