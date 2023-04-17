Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $472.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.