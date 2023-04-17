Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $380.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

