Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.62%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

