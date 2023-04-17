Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.09 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$537.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.