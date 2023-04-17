EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.