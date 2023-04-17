F5 (FFIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

