Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $48.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

