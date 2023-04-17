Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

FRGI opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

FRGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

