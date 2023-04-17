FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.