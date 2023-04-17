FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.
FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
