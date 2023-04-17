Fluent Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average of $304.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

