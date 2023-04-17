Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

