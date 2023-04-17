Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.29 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.