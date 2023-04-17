Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.71.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $314.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

